Two years after it is vandalized, fallen Sacramento police officer’s headstone is repaired

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:14 Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery Pause 3:59 Sacramento's first black police chief aims to heal embattled department 0:35 Airplane crashes on I-405, fiery aftermath caught on camera 1:19 Sacramento mayor, residents march to end Oak Park violence 2:37 Untwan Smith arraigned in case of girl found dead in SUV 2:37 Angela Phakhin is arraigned on murder charge in daughter's death 2:45 Watch Nicory Spann's reaction as charges are read in court 0:29 'Reserve judgment,' urges lawyer defending Nicory Spann, accused of shooting deputy in the face 1:01 Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker 0:46 Watch Placer deputies go above and beyond duty to rescue ducklings huddled on side of busy road Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The headstone for Bill C. Bean Jr., who was a Placer County sheriff's deputy and Sacramento police officer, has been repaired after vandals damaged it. The headstone, at Bean's grave in Colfax Cemetery, honors the officer who was killed in the line of dut Placer County Sheriff's Department

The headstone for Bill C. Bean Jr., who was a Placer County sheriff's deputy and Sacramento police officer, has been repaired after vandals damaged it. The headstone, at Bean's grave in Colfax Cemetery, honors the officer who was killed in the line of dut Placer County Sheriff's Department