Rescue crews from the Sacramento and West Sacramento fire departments worked together to recover the body of a man authorities believe fell from the trestle of a bridge over the American River. The recovery was made on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Sacramento Fire Department
July 03, 2017 10:27 AM

Man found dead under American River bridge identified

By Ellen Garrison

The man found dead under a bridge over the American River Sunday has been identified by the Sacramento County coroner’s office.

Dwight Walton, 55, was apparently camping under the rail lines of a train trestle over the river near Dreher Street, said Sacramento Police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein. Officers suspect he rolled off the trestle while sleeping and crashed on the rocks below. His body was spotted by a passing boater who called the police at 6:53 a.m.

West Sacramento and Sacramento Fire Departments responded and West Sacramento Fire personnel declared Walton dead at the scene. Heinlein said there were no signs of foul play. Sacramento Police located his camp on the trestle.

Sacramento Police were on the Sacramento River as well on Sunday, searching for a man who jumped in near Old Sacramento and never surfaced. Heinlein said as of Sunday evening, he had not been located. Police and the Drowning Accident Rescue Team searched for him on the surface and using underwater sonar, but Heinlein said the current was too strong and murky for searchers to go beneath the surface.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery

