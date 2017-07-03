Man found dead under American River bridge identified

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:15 Body recovered after man falls from bridge over American River Pause 0:14 Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery 3:59 Sacramento's first black police chief aims to heal embattled department 0:35 Airplane crashes on I-405, fiery aftermath caught on camera 1:19 Sacramento mayor, residents march to end Oak Park violence 2:37 Untwan Smith arraigned in case of girl found dead in SUV 2:37 Angela Phakhin is arraigned on murder charge in daughter's death 2:45 Watch Nicory Spann's reaction as charges are read in court 0:29 'Reserve judgment,' urges lawyer defending Nicory Spann, accused of shooting deputy in the face 1:01 Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rescue crews from the Sacramento and West Sacramento fire departments worked together to recover the body of a man authorities believe fell from the trestle of a bridge over the American River. The recovery was made on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Sacramento Fire Department

Rescue crews from the Sacramento and West Sacramento fire departments worked together to recover the body of a man authorities believe fell from the trestle of a bridge over the American River. The recovery was made on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Sacramento Fire Department