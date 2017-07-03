Robber at Farmer’s Bank on Jan. 13, 2017
July 03, 2017 1:37 PM

Suspected serial Elk Grove bank robber arrested by police

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Elk Grove police have made an arrest in a series of bank robberies in the city.

Detectives arrested Joe Gonzalez, 49, of Sacramento during a vehicle stop in the 2400 block of Florin Road on Thursday. He is suspected of holding up four banks in Elk Grove: Chase Bank, 8451 Florin Road, on May 7, 2016; Farmers and Merchants Bank, 8799 Elk Grove Blvd., on Jan. 13, 2017; U.S. Bank, 9230 Elk Grove Florin Road, on March 20, 2017; and Bank of the West, 8426 Elk Grove Florin Road, on May 5, 2017.

The FBI’s wanted poster for several of the bank robberies notes that in each of the robberies the suspect wore a pull-over hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored ski cap, and dark pants or jeans.

Security camera pictures show him wearing a beard, which may have been glued on, according to the FBI.

 
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

