Crime Q&A: What happened to suspects in fatal fight at Lake Natoma?

Q: What happened to the case of Satender Singh, who was beaten to death at Lake Natoma in July of 2007? Last I remember reading, one of the two men involved left the country.
Joannieg, Antelope
A: Andrey Vusik, the man suspected of throwing the punch that caused the death of 26-year-old Satender Singh, fled the country following the July 1, 2017 attack at Lake Natoma.
Vusik was believed to have gone to Russia or Ukraine, according to the FBI.
A Sacramento County jury convicted a second suspect in the case, Aleksandr Shevchenko, of disturbing the peace and simple assault, both misdemeanors, and he was sentenced to 150 days in jail. The jury deadlocked on a hate crime charge against Shevchenko for his role in the fight that led to Singh’s death.
Singh was among a group of people drinking and dancing to Indian music at Lake Natoma. He was the only one without a date and was seen hugging and dancing with other men, according to witnesses.
Shevchenko was with another group of people, who allegedly directed racial and homophobic slurs at Singh’s group.
Singh was punched more than three hours after the confrontation began. He fell, striking his head, authorities said, and died four days later.
