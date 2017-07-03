Motorcyclist dies in Highway 65 collision in Roseville

A 51-year-old man from Red Bluff died Monday afternoon when his motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle on Highway 65 in Roseville, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred about 4:45 p.m. on southbound Highway 65, just south of the Pleasant Grove Boulevard overcrossing. Witnesses reported that vehicles on the highway were coming to a stop because of heavy traffic ahead, according to a CHP news release. A 2005 Nissan Altima traveling in the No. 2 lane was slowing down and coming to a stop when the motorcycle, traveling about 50 mph, struck the left rear of the Nissan.
The motorcyclist was ejected on impact and landed in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. His name has not been released pending notification of family.
The driver of the Nissan, identified as 37-year-old Alejandra Miramonte of Lincoln, was taken by ambulance to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the CHP.
The southbound lanes of Highway 65 at Pleasant Grove Boulevard were closed for about 90 minutes for investigation of the collision scene. Traffic was taken off the freeway at the Pleasant Grove off-ramp and rerouted back onto the freeway at the eastbound Pleasant Grove on-ramp.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to have been factors in the collision, the CHP said.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
