Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 03, 2017 9:47 PM

Fatal shooting investigated in Elk Grove

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Elk Grove police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 7500 block of Elk Grove Boulevard.

Officers were called to the area at 9:07 p.m. regarding a report of several shots fired in an apartment complex parking lot, said officer Christopher Trim, police department spokesman. When officers arrived, they found a man dead seated in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police reported that another person who may have been involved in the shooting showed up at an area hospital.

Officers also are investigating a report that a blue four-door sedan may be connected with the shooting.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Crews battling Mather grass fire

Crews battling Mather grass fire 0:18

Crews battling Mather grass fire
CHP chopper flies into Duncan Peak for back-country rescue of Forest Service employee 0:51

CHP chopper flies into Duncan Peak for back-country rescue of Forest Service employee
Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery 0:14

Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos