Fatal shooting investigated in Elk Grove

Elk Grove police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 7500 block of Elk Grove Boulevard.
Officers were called to the area at 9:07 p.m. regarding a report of several shots fired in an apartment complex parking lot, said officer Christopher Trim, police department spokesman. When officers arrived, they found a man dead seated in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Police reported that another person who may have been involved in the shooting showed up at an area hospital.
Officers also are investigating a report that a blue four-door sedan may be connected with the shooting.
