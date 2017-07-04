A 17-year-old girl was struck by a van Monday night in Antelope.
July 04, 2017 11:42 AM

Teenage pedestrian suffers major injuries trying to cross Antelope Road at night

By Richard Chang

rchang@sacbee.com

A 17-year-old girl was struck Monday night while crossing the road in Antelope, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 9:40 p.m. when the victim allegedly walked outside the crosswalk across Antelope Road, west of Grey Wolf Drive, in a southerly direction, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. She was struck by a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling westbound on Antelope Road, west of Walerga Road, at an approximate speed of 40 mph, officials said.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported to Mercy San Juan Medical Center. The driver of the Dodge, a 47-year-old male, was cooperative and did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to CHP. The incident remains under investigation.

Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang

