Driver dies after crashing into wall in Roseville

A motorist died Monday night in Roseville after colliding into a sound wall, police said.
The accident occurred at 8:53 p.m. on Sunrise Avenue at Oak Ridge Drive, according to the Roseville Police Department. The driver was behind the wheel of a two-door coupe, traveling south on Sunrise Avenue from Douglas Boulevard, when the vehicle crashed into a sound wall. The unidentified driver died at the scene.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang
Comments