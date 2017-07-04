Smoke from a small grass fire is seen from the American River near Hagan Park in Rancho Cordova. Firefighters contained the blaze shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to Metro Fire.
July 04, 2017 3:44 PM

Firefighters contain American River Parkway grass fire in Rancho Cordova

By Jacob Sweet

A small grass fire was contained shortly after 3:30 p.m. along the American River Parkway near Hagan Park in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire was 2 acres in size and located between Chase Drive and Rod Beaudry Drive. The cause was undetermined as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hagan Park is hosting one of the region’s many Fourth of July celebrations, with a daylong carnival, evening concert and fireworks show.

Jacob Sweet: 916-321-1052, @_jacobsweet

