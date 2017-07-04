Firefighters contain American River Parkway grass fire in Rancho Cordova

A small grass fire was contained shortly after 3:30 p.m. along the American River Parkway near Hagan Park in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
The fire was 2 acres in size and located between Chase Drive and Rod Beaudry Drive. The cause was undetermined as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hagan Park is hosting one of the region’s many Fourth of July celebrations, with a daylong carnival, evening concert and fireworks show.
Jacob Sweet: 916-321-1052, @_jacobsweet
