Sacramento County sheriff’s officials try to force out an armed man reportedly in an apartment complex in the Arden Arcade neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Sacramento County sheriff’s officials try to force out an armed man reportedly in an apartment complex in the Arden Arcade neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Molly Sullivan
Sacramento County sheriff’s officials try to force out an armed man reportedly in an apartment complex in the Arden Arcade neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Molly Sullivan
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 04, 2017 6:01 PM

Man eludes Sacramento County deputies in Arden Arcade standoff

By Molly Sullivan and Thomas Oide

msullivan@sacbee.com

A man who had allegedly threatened a relative with a rifle eluded Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon after an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex in the Arden Arcade neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s department.

The department received a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. after the 43-year-old male suspect allegedly made the threat inside the Cambridge Apartments complex, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull. Officials believed the suspect may have had as many as three guns, including a high-powered rifle and a high-capacity magazine for the rifle, Turnbull said.

Two family members were able to get out of the apartment before calling 911, and the rest of the complex was evacuated, Turnbull said. Deputies searched the complex, but believe the suspect may have escaped before deputies arrived, Turnbull said. Sheriff’s officials had not spoken to the suspect for about two hours as of about 6:30 p.m.

More than 40 officers responded to the scene, including the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail, closing off Truax Court and a portion of Edison Boulevard.

According to police scanner conversations, sheriff’s deputies mobilized a robot at the scene and were using gas and an armored response vehicle to get in. At around 6:30 p.m., deputies entered the complex and were searching individual apartments.

Turnbull would not disclose the name of the suspect or release any other details about him.

Sacramento's most wanted: A one-two punch and ramming speed have these guys on the run

Assaults took different forms with some of the people on the current list of the Sacramento region's most-wanted fugitives. The robbery was more of a straight-forward affair for the week of June 19-24, 2017.

Brian Blomster / Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers The Sacramento Bee
 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1175, @SullivanMollyM

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos