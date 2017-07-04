Man eludes Sacramento County deputies in Arden Arcade standoff

A man who had allegedly threatened a relative with a rifle eluded Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon after an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex in the Arden Arcade neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s department.
The department received a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. after the 43-year-old male suspect allegedly made the threat inside the Cambridge Apartments complex, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull. Officials believed the suspect may have had as many as three guns, including a high-powered rifle and a high-capacity magazine for the rifle, Turnbull said.
Two family members were able to get out of the apartment before calling 911, and the rest of the complex was evacuated, Turnbull said. Deputies searched the complex, but believe the suspect may have escaped before deputies arrived, Turnbull said. Sheriff’s officials had not spoken to the suspect for about two hours as of about 6:30 p.m.
More than 40 officers responded to the scene, including the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail, closing off Truax Court and a portion of Edison Boulevard.
According to police scanner conversations, sheriff’s deputies mobilized a robot at the scene and were using gas and an armored response vehicle to get in. At around 6:30 p.m., deputies entered the complex and were searching individual apartments.
Turnbull would not disclose the name of the suspect or release any other details about him.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1175, @SullivanMollyM
