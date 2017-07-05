Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 05, 2017 6:19 AM

Gunshots disrupt Elk Grove neighborhood. One man injured.

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A man was shot in his backside early Wednesday on a street in Elk Grove.

Officers were called about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday to the 8600 block of Blue Maiden Way, near Sheldon and Power Inn Roads. The man who was shot sought help for his injury from a resident on the street.

Once at the scene, officers found the injured man. He did not live in the neighborhood, Elk Grove police said.

Investigators discovered that he had been shot by a passenger riding in a white Camaro. However, the wounded man has not volunteered much information.

A home in the area was struck several times by gunfire, but nobody was injured inside the house, according to police.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

