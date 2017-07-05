Aerial fireworks leads to arrest, 259 pounds of illegal explosives confiscated

Stockton Police’s Fireworks Task Force had a busy night Tuesday, handling 33 calls for service, seizing 346 pounds of illegal fireworks, making 13 misdemeanor arrests-citations.
Included in the crackdown was a felony arrest, according to the Police Department. At 11:16 p.m., officers observed aerial fireworks and headed to Monroe and Worth streets. They found Humberto Paniagua attempting to light other illegal fireworks.
Paniagua, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal fireworks and 259 pounds of illegal fireworks were recovered, police report.
Comments