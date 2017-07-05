Man drowns at Lake Tahoe when he falls from kayak

A 41-year-old man drowned at Lake Tahoe on the Fourth of July when he fell from his kayak.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Drennan said firefighters were called about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to Beach Drive in the Tahoe Keys. Drennan said the man and his wife were on a double kayak on the water when afternoon wind was producing waves.
The boat capsized and the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, went under. Firefighters performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, however the man was later pronounced dead at Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe. His name has not been released.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments