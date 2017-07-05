Sacto 911

July 05, 2017 9:44 AM

Still-hot fireworks in plastic garbage can suspected in Woodland blaze

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Fireworks dumped into a plastic trash can are suspected of causing a blaze in Woodland that damaged two homes.

Woodland Fire Department firefighters responded about 1 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Buckeye Street, where flames were burning the side of one home, causing heat damage to the home next door and devouring a fence in between.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and kept the fire from spreading into the interior of either homes. The fire was determined to have started in the area of the trash cans.

The homeowner admitted to have dumped spent fireworks into a can after wetting them down, according to a fire department news release.

“Spent fireworks, ashes from a fire place or barbecue should always be stored in a metal can until you can safely determine that they are completely out,” said Battalion Chief Eric Zane.

 
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

