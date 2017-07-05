Deputy shot in face at light-rail station may go home from hospital soon

Deputy Alex Ladwig, on the mend after being shot in the face at a light-rail station, could be released from the hospital next week.

Ladwig had reconstructive surgery on Friday and continues to slowly recover. His spirits are good and he is hoping to go home for further recovery next week, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

His family issued as statement that was released by sheriff’s officials:

“Our lives have changed so much over the past week. We have experienced a roller coaster of emotions. We have experienced anger and sadness, but mostly hope as Alex continues to recover. We were all touched by those who have reached out to us in spirit and well wishes. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for continuing to reach out to Alex and encourage him to get better. It’s definitely working.”

The deputy was shot in the face in what has been described as an unprovoked attack on June 27. Dispatchers became aware of trouble when Ladwig relayed via police radio that he was in a fight with a man later identified as 27-year-old Nicory Marquis Spann.

Spann has an extensive criminal record, including involvement in a double homicide in the Bay Area a decade ago.

A review of video from a camera at the North Highlands light-rail station showed Ladwig’s initial contact with Spann was peaceful until Spann jumped up from a seated position and attacked Ladwig.

At some point, Spann allegedly was able to get Ladwig’s service weapon and used the gun to fire two shots. One of the shots hit the deputy in the face.

The injured deputy managed to radio to dispatchers that he had been shot. A Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew saw Spann run into the nearby motel on Watt Avenue. Deputies took Spann into custody and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.