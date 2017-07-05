Sacto 911

July 05, 2017 1:24 PM

Driver who hit sound wall is identified by coroner as Sacramento woman

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A motorist who died Monday night in Roseville after crashing into a sound wall has been identified by the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner as Quiryat Nerari Ceyeli-Gomez, 27, of Sacramento.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunrise Avenue at Oak Ridge Drive, according to the Roseville Police Department. Ceyeli-Gomez was behind the wheel of a two-door coupe, southbound on Sunrise Avenue from Douglas Boulevard, when her vehicle crashed into a sound wall.

Ceyeli-Gomez died at the scene.

 
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

