Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Elk Grove apartment complex

A 27-year-old Citrus Heights resident has been arrested in the death of a man found shot inside a vehicle at an Elk Grove apartment complex Monday night.
Michael Terrell Jones showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds following the shooting at the Avery Gardens Apartments in the 7500 block of Elk Grove Boulevard, according to an Elk Grove Police Department news release. Detectives determined that Jones was a suspect in the homicide. After he was medically cleared Wednesday, he was booked into Sacramento County jail on suspicion of murder.
Police responded shortly after 9 p.m. Monday to reports of several shots fired in the apartment complex parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in a parked vehicle. The man’s name has not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
While officers were at the shooting scene, they received a report from a local hospital that a man with gunshot wounds had arrived. Officers went to the hospital, where they found the injured man, later identified as Jones.
Because the shooting is still under investigation, police said they were not releasing any further information Wednesday.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Communication Center at 916-714-5115 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips also can be sent via SMS text message by entering 274637 on a cellphone, followed by Tip 732 and the message.
