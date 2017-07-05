Lorenzo Toliver
Lorenzo Toliver Citrus Heights Police Department
Lorenzo Toliver Citrus Heights Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 05, 2017 8:28 PM

Drugs, ammunition seized in search of Citrus Heights home

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A Citrus Heights man was arrested on suspicion of drug sales after a police search turned up illegal drugs, ammunition and more than $11,000 in cash at a residence.

Lorenzo Toliver, 29, was being booked into Sacramento County Jail on Wednesday evening after detectives with the Citrus Heights Police Department’s special investigations unit served a narcotics search warrant about 2 p.m. at a home in the 6000 block of Peoria Drive. Detectives located and seized heroin, methamphetamine, ammunition and $11,554 in currency, as well as materials typically used to weigh and package narcotics for distributions, according to a Police Department news release.

Police urge residents to report suspected drug sales by calling the Narcotics Tip Line at 916-727-5523. Callers, who can remain anonymous, are encouraged to provide as much information as possible regarding the drug sales activity.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July

Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July 0:13

Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July
Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy 2:00

Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy
Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery 0:14

Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos