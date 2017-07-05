Drugs, ammunition seized in search of Citrus Heights home

A Citrus Heights man was arrested on suspicion of drug sales after a police search turned up illegal drugs, ammunition and more than $11,000 in cash at a residence.
Lorenzo Toliver, 29, was being booked into Sacramento County Jail on Wednesday evening after detectives with the Citrus Heights Police Department’s special investigations unit served a narcotics search warrant about 2 p.m. at a home in the 6000 block of Peoria Drive. Detectives located and seized heroin, methamphetamine, ammunition and $11,554 in currency, as well as materials typically used to weigh and package narcotics for distributions, according to a Police Department news release.
Police urge residents to report suspected drug sales by calling the Narcotics Tip Line at 916-727-5523. Callers, who can remain anonymous, are encouraged to provide as much information as possible regarding the drug sales activity.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
