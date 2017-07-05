Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 05, 2017 9:09 PM

Crime Q&A: How are prospective jurors selected for the federal court in Sacramento?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Q: I’ve served on juries in Sacramento Superior Court many times, but there’s also a federal court here, which I’ve never been called for. How do they summon people to be jurors for the federal court?

Stephen Farr, Folsom

A: The United States District Court, Eastern District of California, has court facilities in Sacramento and Fresno.

The Sacramento court has jurisdiction over the counties of Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra Siskiyou, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba. Names of prospective jurors are drawn randomly from voter registration rolls in those counties, according to information available on the court’s website.

Unlike Sacramento Superior Court, where jurors are on call for one week, jurors who receive a summons for federal court are expected to be on call for 30 days. Jurors summoned to federal court service receive an attendance fee of $40 for each day they are required to appear. Those who have to travel 80 miles or more one way and spend the night in Sacramento receive a “subsistence” payment of $170 per night for hotel accommodations, or $61 per day if they stay the night at someplace other than a hotel, according to the website.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July

Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July 0:13

Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July
Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy 2:00

Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy
Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery 0:14

Repairs finished after slain deputy's headstone is vandalized at Colfax Cemetery

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos