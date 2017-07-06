Arrest made in suspected celebratory gunfire in Sacramento

Sacramento police said that ShotSpotter gunfire monitoring led to an arrest of a man who may have been celebrating by firing bullets into the air.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter microphone picking up the sound of gunfire about 11 p.m. Monday. The sound was coming from the area around the 3100 block of 33rd Avenue, which is near Fruitridge Road and Franklin Boulevard.

The ShotSpotter system catches the sound of gunfire through a network of microphones calibrated to recognize a gun discharging and it alerts the police. In many cases, officers use it to respond to shots fired that don’t get reported by residents.

It’s deployed in areas of North Sacramento and south Sacramento. The department is looking to expand the system into Oak Park.

Once officers arrived to the area of 33rd Avenue, they found two men sitting in a truck in a backyard. One of them had a loaded handgun.

A search of the truck turned up three more handguns, one of them stolen. Spent cartridges were also found in the yard, which convinced officers they were in the spot where the gunfire occurred.

Officers arrested Eric Perez-Alvarez, 22, on suspicion of negligently discharging a gun, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.