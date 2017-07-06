An unknown man is wanted by Sacramento police for shooting a pregnant woman in the abdomen, the lone victim felled by the suspect's spray of bullets in Oak Park. He's at the top of the Sacramento region's list of most-wanted fugitives for the week of July Brian Blomster / Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers The Sacramento Bee
July 06, 2017 9:34 AM

Inmate suspected of domestic violence dies day after jail booking

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A prisoner at Sacramento County Jail died Thursday morning after his cellmate noticed him in distress.

The 43-year-old inmate was booked into jail on Wednesday on domestic violence charges, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, a deputy was told by a prisoner that his cellmate was in medical distress. When the deputy checked, he found that the cellmate was unresponsive.

Jail medical staff and deputies rendered medical aid before firefighter-paramedics arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department said there were no signs of trauma on the body. Foul play is not suspected.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The inmate’s name was not released.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

