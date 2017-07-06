The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is seeking this man suspected of robbery at a North Highlands fast-food restaurant.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is seeking this man suspected of robbery at a North Highlands fast-food restaurant. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department
July 06, 2017 11:58 AM

Suspected cell phone robber sought

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a man suspected of robbery at a North Highlands fast-food restaurant.

Just after 4 p.m. June 19, the victim and the man agreed to meet at the Carl’s Jr. in the 4800 block of Watt Avenue to conduct a Craigslist transaction to buy a cell phone, according to a department news release. The man pulled a black handgun on the victim, stole the cell phone and fled.

The suspected robber entered the Carl’s Jr. before the meeting and was captured on the store surveillance system, the release said.

The suspect is described as black, age 18 to 20, 6 feet tall with a thin build and short black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt with graphics on the front, dark-colored shorts and gray shoes.

Robbery detectives are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

