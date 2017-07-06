Sacto 911

July 06, 2017 1:20 PM

4-month-old, another passenger ejected from vehicle after hit-and-run collision on I-80

By Anthony Sorci

Two passengers, including a 4-month-old, suffered injuries after they were ejected from their vehicle during a a hit-and-run crash early Thursday on westbound Interstate 80 in Dixon, the California Highway Patrol reports.

About 1 a.m., a royal blue sedan for unknown reason left the freeway’s No. 3 lane and collided with the right rear of a gray 2014 Toyota Tundra, causing the Toyota to overturn multiple times, the CHP said in a news release. A 31-year-old and the 4-month-old, both Toyota passengers, were ejected from the vehicle. The 31-year-old suffered major injuries while the 4-year-old had minor injuries, the release said.

Witnesses said the blue sedan then crashed into the center median, drove to the right shoulder, stopped, then fled westbound on I-80, the CHP reports.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the CHP non-emergency line 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP Solano Area Office at 707-428-2100.

