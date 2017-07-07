One person killed when train hits vehicle in Dixon

One person was killed Friday morning when a vehicle was hit by a passenger train in Dixon.
Dixon police said the train hit the vehicle about 5 a.m. where the tracks cross Pitt School Road near Porter Road in southwest Dixon.
Fatality on Pitt School Rd @ Porter in Dixon. Car hit by Amtrak commuter train. One confirmed fatality. Everyone on train is ok. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/zYveVVm0Vi— Martina Del Bonta (@MartinaDelBonta) July 7, 2017
The California Highway Patrol reported that one person was killed in the vehicle. Capitol Corridor train service in the area has resumed.
