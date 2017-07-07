Sacto 911

July 07, 2017 6:23 AM

One person killed when train hits vehicle in Dixon

One person was killed Friday morning when a vehicle was hit by a passenger train in Dixon.

Dixon police said the train hit the vehicle about 5 a.m. where the tracks cross Pitt School Road near Porter Road in southwest Dixon.

The California Highway Patrol reported that one person was killed in the vehicle. Capitol Corridor train service in the area has resumed.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

