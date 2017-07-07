Plane with only pilot aboard crashes in field at Nut Tree Airport

The pilot of a plane that crashed in a field at the Nut Tree airport Friday morning escaped without serious injury.
A spokesman for the Vacaville Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched about 8:30 a.m. to the airport where the plane had crashed. Once a fire engine and ambulance, along with police officers, arrived at the scene they found that only the pilot was aboard when the plane crashed.
The pilot suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. There were no fuel leaks associated with the crash.
It was not immediately known if the plane was taking off or landing. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the small plane went down just off the runway at the airport, near the intersection of Guild Road and Epic Street.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
