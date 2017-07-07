Two men were arrested by Placer County Sheriff's deputies for their alleged involvement in a pharmacy holdup in which robbers hopped over a counter to steal opioid pain medication. Placer County Sheriff's Office
Two men were arrested by Placer County Sheriff's deputies for their alleged involvement in a pharmacy holdup in which robbers hopped over a counter to steal opioid pain medication. Placer County Sheriff's Office
July 07, 2017 1:35 PM

Suspects caught after robbers hop counter to steal opioid medication in Granite Bay

By Bill Lindelof

Two men were arrested by deputies for their alleged involvement in a pharmacy holdup in which robbers hopped over a counter to steal opioid pain medication.

Datwan Andriel Hightower, 20, and Aijwan Caradine, 19, both of Sacramento County, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and evading arrest after police pursuit.

Deputies said that two men entered the Walgreens pharmacy in Granite Bay at Douglas and Sierra College boulevards about 10:45 a.m. Monday. The pair jumped the counter and demanded Norco, a pain medication.

The pharmacy staff unlocked the medicine cabinet and the men left with pills. A gun was not seen during the robbery.

Witnesses provided deputies with a good description of the getaway car that was driven by a teen. The department’s helicopter crew spotted the car on Interstate 80 headed for Sacramento.

A pursuit ended when the car crashed in south Sacramento. All three in the car ran but were eventually taken into custody.

The men were booked into Placer County Jail and the 15-year-old boy was taken to juvenile hall.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

