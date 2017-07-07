Sacto 911

July 07, 2017 2:02 PM

Newcastle woman accused of embezzling from volunteer organizations

By Jacob Sweet

jsweet@sacbee.com

A 41-year-old Newcastle woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of embezzling at least $100,000 from at least three Placer County volunteer organizations.

Kerri Sue Avery is accused of stealing money from the Mid-Placer Little League, Newcastle Ophir Youth Soccer Club and Newcastle Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Corp., according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. She was the volunteer treasurer of all three organizations, according to the groups’ websites and her LinkedIn profile.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether additional money was embezzled, said Dena Erwin, department spokeswoman.

Avery is being held at the Placer County jail. She is ineligible for bail.

Jacob Sweet: 916-321-1052, @_jacobsweet

