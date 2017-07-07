Crime Q&A: Has Orangevale couple been tried in 5-year-old boy’s death?

Q: I’m wondering if there were any updates on the Jessica Prater trial from 2016. She and her boyfriend were arrested for the alleged torture and murder of her 5-year-old boy.
Nichole, Sacramento
A: Jessica Diane Prater, 33, and Adam Jay Caldwell, 40, are charged with murder and assault in the death of Prater’s son, 5-year-old Zachary Prater Stokes.
Both remain in Sacramento County Jail and are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 21, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.
Zachary was found unresponsive June 2, 2016 at the Orangevale home he and his mother shared with Caldwell.
Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said dispatchers received a 911 call about 1:45 p.m. regarding a child who had drowned at a home in the 8700 block of Pershing Avenue. Fire department personnel arrived and the boy was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities said the youngster’s injuries could not be attributed to drowning.
Prater and Caldwell, who is not the boy’s biological father, were at the home when the incident occurred, sheriff’s officials said. Both were arrested the following day.
