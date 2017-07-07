Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 07, 2017 9:54 PM

Crime Q&A: Has Orangevale couple been tried in 5-year-old boy’s death?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Q: I’m wondering if there were any updates on the Jessica Prater trial from 2016. She and her boyfriend were arrested for the alleged torture and murder of her 5-year-old boy.

Nichole, Sacramento

A: Jessica Diane Prater, 33, and Adam Jay Caldwell, 40, are charged with murder and assault in the death of Prater’s son, 5-year-old Zachary Prater Stokes.

Both remain in Sacramento County Jail and are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 21, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.

Zachary was found unresponsive June 2, 2016 at the Orangevale home he and his mother shared with Caldwell.

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said dispatchers received a 911 call about 1:45 p.m. regarding a child who had drowned at a home in the 8700 block of Pershing Avenue. Fire department personnel arrived and the boy was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities said the youngster’s injuries could not be attributed to drowning.

Prater and Caldwell, who is not the boy’s biological father, were at the home when the incident occurred, sheriff’s officials said. Both were arrested the following day.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

When they encounter opioid OD, these cops can save lives

When they encounter opioid OD, these cops can save lives 0:55

When they encounter opioid OD, these cops can save lives
Sacramento County men arrested in connection with opioid medication theft 0:34

Sacramento County men arrested in connection with opioid medication theft
Winters Fire blackens hills 1:15

Winters Fire blackens hills

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question