Placer County bookkeeper suspected of taking at least $100,000 from local youth groups

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:29 Watch Placer deputies arrest Newcastle bookkeeper suspected of embezzlement Pause 0:55 When they encounter opioid OD, these cops can save lives 0:34 Sacramento County men arrested in connection with opioid medication theft 1:15 Winters Fire blackens hills 1:14 A look at wildfires burning in California, Nevada and Colorado 2:00 Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy 0:13 Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July 0:18 Crews battling Mather grass fire 0:51 CHP chopper flies into Duncan Peak for back-country rescue of Forest Service employee 0:49 Crews prepare to recover body of man who fell from train trestle over American River Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Detectives take Kerri Avery, 41, into custody at her Newcastle home Thursday, July 6, 2017, after an investigation by the department’s property crimes unit found funds were missing from the Newcastle-Ophir Youth Soccer Club, the Newcastle Parent Teacher Club and the Mid-Placer Little League. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Detectives take Kerri Avery, 41, into custody at her Newcastle home Thursday, July 6, 2017, after an investigation by the department’s property crimes unit found funds were missing from the Newcastle-Ophir Youth Soccer Club, the Newcastle Parent Teacher Club and the Mid-Placer Little League. Placer County Sheriff's Office