Detectives take Kerri Avery, 41, into custody at her Newcastle home Thursday, July 6, 2017, after an investigation by the department’s property crimes unit found funds were missing from the Newcastle-Ophir Youth Soccer Club, the Newcastle Parent Teacher Club and the Mid-Placer Little League. Placer County Sheriff's Office
July 08, 2017 10:48 AM

Placer County bookkeeper suspected of taking at least $100,000 from local youth groups

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

The Placer County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman suspected of taking at least $100,000 from local youth groups, a department Facebook post said Friday.

Detectives took Kerri Avery, 41, into custody at her Newcastle home Thursday after an investigation by the department’s property crimes unit found funds were missing from the Newcastle-Ophir Youth Soccer Club, the Newcastle Parent Teacher Club and the Mid-Placer Little League.

Avery was a volunteer treasurer for each group and worked as a self-employed bookkeeper.

The post also said Avery was arrested June 27 after the department’s property crimes detectives heard from an employer that she reportedly embezzled $18,000 from his business.

Avery worked as a bookkeeper for other entities and detectives are asking anyone who suspects they may have been victimized by Avery to contact detectives at 916-652-2445.

The 41-year-old woman was booked into the Placer County Jail and is ineligible for bail, jail records show.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Submit your question