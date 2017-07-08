Popular four-legged member of Roseville community dies

The canine half of the longest-serving Roseville Police K-9 team has died.
The Police Department is mourning the death of K-9 Apollo, 11, who died at his handler’s home over the weekend, according to a department Twitter post. Apollo began his service with the department 10 years ago, and his handler, Officer Scott Miszkewycz, went on to become the longest serving Roseville Police K-9 team.
K-9 Apollo was scheduled to retire from K-9 service at year’s end. During their tenure together, Miszkewycz and Apollo were deployed more than 2,500 times for K-9-related calls for service. They were also the first Roseville Police K-9 team to be assigned specifically to the SWAT team.
Miszkewycz and Apollo participated in hundreds of community demonstrations for a variety of community groups and events during their time together, the department reports.
“K-9 Apollo will be missed, from his work protecting our city, to protecting our Officers and members of SWAT, to his being an ambassador to our community at events, and to his being a great dog at home for (Officer) Miszkewycz and his family,” the department said in the tweet.
