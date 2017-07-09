Woman critical, 2 dogs die after Citrus Heights mobile home fire

A fire at a Citrus Heights mobile home park left one woman in critical condition Sunday.
The fire occurred at Imperial Manor, a mobile home park for people 55 and over at 5935 Auburn Boulevard, according to Sacramento Metro Fire District spokeswoman Diana Schmidt.
Firefighters received reports of the fire at 3:50 p.m., and knocked the fire down within 20 minutes, Schmidt said.
The woman was rescued from inside the mobile home and was transported to a local hospital, Schmidt said. Firefighters also pulled two dogs from the fire but both were deceased, Schmidt said.
The fire was contained to the one mobile home, Schmidt said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
