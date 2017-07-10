Front of Dollar Tree in Woodland shattered when driver hits gas instead of brake

Nobody was injured when a driver mistook her car’s gas pedal for the brake and drove through a plate-glass window at a Dollar Tree store in Woodland on Sunday.
Firefighters and police officers were called to the store Sunday night after the sedan crashed through the glass and traveled inside before coming to a stop amid store shelving.
The store at 18 West Court Street was open with customers and employees inside when the crash happened, but nobody was hurt.
“There were no injuries or structural damage, just broken glass,” said Woodland Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Zane. “Luckily, nobody was in the vicinity where she drove.”
