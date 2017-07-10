I-80 closed due to fire near California-Nevada state line

Interstate 80 was closed to traffic shortly after 4 p.m. Monday due to a brush fire.
The Farad Fire started about 1 p.m. in Sierra County, along Interstate 80 and the California-Nevada state line, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s incident web page. It had burned an estimated 500 acres by 3 p.m.
As of 4:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported that the fire had pushed down to the freeway, forcing a closure in both directions. The westbound freeway is closed at the state line and eastbound traffic is being held at Hirschdale Road near Truckee.
The CHP advised motorists to use Highway 50 or Mount Rose Highway as alternate routes.
