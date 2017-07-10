Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 10, 2017 5:09 PM

I-80 closed due to fire near California-Nevada state line

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Interstate 80 was closed to traffic shortly after 4 p.m. Monday due to a brush fire.

The Farad Fire started about 1 p.m. in Sierra County, along Interstate 80 and the California-Nevada state line, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s incident web page. It had burned an estimated 500 acres by 3 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported that the fire had pushed down to the freeway, forcing a closure in both directions. The westbound freeway is closed at the state line and eastbound traffic is being held at Hirschdale Road near Truckee.

The CHP advised motorists to use Highway 50 or Mount Rose Highway as alternate routes.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Woodland driver mistakes gas pedal for brake and crashes into Dollar Tree store

Woodland driver mistakes gas pedal for brake and crashes into Dollar Tree store 0:23

Woodland driver mistakes gas pedal for brake and crashes into Dollar Tree store
Wall Fire forces residents to evacuation centers 1:10

Wall Fire forces residents to evacuation centers
Cal Fire dumps fire retardant on Wall Fire in Butte County 0:10

Cal Fire dumps fire retardant on Wall Fire in Butte County

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question