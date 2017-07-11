Are three dogs entrusted to Angels Camp pet boarder still alive?

A police investigator believes that three dogs entrusted to care of an Angels Camp pet boarding business owner have been “feloniously killed.”
Vonna Hughes, owner of Pet Bath House in Angels Camp, was arrested Saturday by Angels Camp police on suspicion of animal cruelty, animal neglect and theft of an animal.
The owner of the three missing dogs lost his home in the Butte fire in 2015. After that blaze, his animals were boarded in Valley Springs for 18 months and temporarily with Calaveras County Animal Services until being placed a Pet Bath House on June 21.
About a week later, he was told by Hughes, 68, that his dogs had been in a fight with another dog at her business.
Then, on July 1, a similar dog fight occurred. The dog owner said he was told by Hughes that she was also hurt breaking up the dog fight.
The next day, the dogs’ owner said that he was told by Hughes that his pets were euthanized due to their aggressive behavior. The owner reported to police what Hughes told him, which prompted an investigation.
According to an Angels Camp police news release, Hughes told animal services that the three dogs had been turned over to the owner. Once police were involved, Hughes allegedly told officers that the dogs had been turned loose.
However, investigators believe that a Hughes made arrangements with a third party to “take care” of the dogs. Police said it is unknown for certain where the dogs were taken – or whether they are still alive.
“The investigating officer believes that the three dogs have been feloniously killed, and is attempting to gather information to confirm this,” stated a department news release.
