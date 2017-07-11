Woodland man arrested after high-speed chase

A 25-year-old Woodland man was arrested late Monday after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when the man crashed his car into a concrete curb.
Frank Silvas was arrested on suspicion of felony parole violation, felony evading a police officer with disregard to public safety, felony prohibited possession of ammunition and a firearm and misdemeanor driving without a driver’s license, according to a Woodland Police Department Facebook post.
According to police, here is how the incident unfolded: At 10:30 p.m., an officer recognized a white 2007 Pontiac G-6 sedan associated with a missing person reported from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The officer attempted a vehicle stop, but the driver fled eastbound on North Street to northbound First Street.
The sedan driver continued to evade the officer, making evasive turns at high speeds. The pursuit concluded when the sedan driver traveled westbound on Court Street and attempted to make a northbound turn onto Cleveland Street. The sedan then crashed into a concrete curb causing, making the vehicle inoperable.
Silvas and a passenger got out of the vehicle through open windows and were detained by officers. Silvas was determined to have a no-bail parole hold from the Department of Corrections. He was taken to Woodland Memorial Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. The passenger, who did not sustain any injuries, was interviewed and released.
After a vehicle search, officers found a magazine with .22-caliber bullets for a handgun. Officers also found an additional bag of .22-caliber ammunition. During the investigation, officers learned that a firearm was thrown out of the the vehicle during the pursuit. The .22-caliber pistol was found in a brush pile near Locust and Clover streets.
The missing person later arrived where the pursuit ended and was interviewed by the Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies.
Comments