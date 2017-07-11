Public invited to ceremony dedicating intersection to fallen Placer detective

The public is invited to the dedication of an intersection in Loomis in memory of a Placer County Sheriff’s detective killed in the line of duty.

The dedication of the intersection of Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80 in honor of Detective Michael Davis Jr. is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. The dedication will take place at the sheriff’s South Placer Loomis Substation, 6140 Horseshoe Bar Road.

The intersection was selected because it is near where many of those who knew Davis travel.

Luis Monroy Bracamontes has been jailed since a daylong rampage through Sacramento and Placer counties on Oct. 24, 2014. He is suspected of killing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Detective Davis, and left a Sacramento motorist gravely wounded.

Oliver was gunned down in a Motel 6 parking lot on Arden Way. Davis was later ambushed and killed in an Auburn cul-de-sac.

Bracamontes was flushed out of an Auburn home after a massive manhunt and arrested in Auburn later that day.