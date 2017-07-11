Illegal fireworks suspected of sparking Auburn-area grass fire

Illegal fireworks set off using a homemade launching device are suspected of sparking a grass fire in the Auburn area Sunday night.
Placer County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a loud shot heard in the area of Shockley Road. When they arrived, they found a quickly spreading vegetation fire, according to a Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.
After California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection crews extinguished the fire, deputies found what appeared to be a pipe bomb or other incendiary device. It was later determined to be a homemade mortar tube used to shoot off illegal fireworks, which likely caused the fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Placer County Cr me Stoppers at 800=923-8191 or submit tips online at placercrimestoppers.com. People who submit tips to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
