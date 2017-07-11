Evacuations lifted in Clipper Gap fire near Auburn

Evacuations have been lifted for residents in the area of Clipper Gap Road north of Auburn.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that a new fire had broken out shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, with mandatory evacuations in effect for Clipper Gap Road. Evacuations also were ordered on Clipper Creek, Boole and Cerro Vista roads, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The Sheriff’s Office announced shortly before 6 p.m. that evacuations had been lifted.
