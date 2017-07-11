Crime Q&A: What happened to suspects in 1997 confrontation with deputies at Loomis estate?

Q: What ever happened in the 1990s when Placer County sheriff’s deputies had a shootout in Loomis with four teens that were driving a car? One of the older teen’s last name was Deturo.
Karen E., Roseville
A: Five men ages 19 and 21, as well as a 17-year-old girl, were arrested following an alleged burglary and confrontation with Placer County sheriff’s deputies on the grounds of an estate in Loomis in April 1997.
According to a story in The Sacramento Bee, a sheriff’s spokesman said deputies Ron Goodpaster and Dennis Walsh responded to an after-midnight 911 call from Loomis resident Betty Rose, who reported that three people were wandering around outside her house and pond areas.
As the deputies approached, they heard glass breaking and encountered Jason Samir Leal of Fair Oaks and Kory Taylor O’Brien of Orangevale, who tried to run away. The deputies caught the two men and were handcuffing them when two cars roared over the hill from the back of the property and, bumper-to-bumper, headed toward the deputies on the driveway/access road leading to Wells Avenue.
The deputies opened fire when the Ford Probe and Oldsmobile Cutlass sedan tried to hit them, the sheriff’s spokesman said. Both cars continued down the access road, but the Probe was found stopped at Wells Avenue. The driver, Myles Jacob Watson of Citrus Heights, had a bullet wound to his forearm and a ricochet gash in his forehead, neither of which was life-threatening. Also arrested on the Wells Avenue property was Michael Anthony Deturo of Orangevale.
The occupants of the Oldsmobile escaped, but the car was found abandoned later and was traced to the 17-year-old girl. She was arrested at the apartment of another suspect, Jose Lemus of Citrus Heights.
Rosalinda Cruz, spokeswoman for Placer County Superior Court, said court records showed that Deturo, Leal, O’Brien and Watson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime. Deturo and Watson were sentenced to 120 days in jail, Leal to 20 days in jail and O’Brien to30 days in jail. Lemus faced the same charge as the other four, but because of a change in the court’s records system, no information was available on the disposition of his case, Cruz said.
The 17-year-old girl was booked into juvenile hall and was not named because of her age.
