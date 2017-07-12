Elk Grove police looking for missing at-risk man

Elk Grove residents are asked to call police if they see James Blanton, a missing 76-year-old man with dementia.
Blanton was last seen about 2 a.m. Wednesday when he walked away from his home in the 7100 block of Paul Do Mar Way, which is near Bruceville and Bilby roads. Blanton is an African-American man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt and gray, plaid, knee-length pajama bottoms. Call the Elk Grove police dispatch center if you see Blanton so he can be safely returned home.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
