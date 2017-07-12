Police recover one of 14 vehicles stolen from Avis at Sacramento International Airport

One of a small fleet of rental cars stolen from Sacramento International Airport has been recovered after being spotted in Meadowview.
About 8 p.m. Monday, a Jeep Cherokee reported stolen July 7 from a rental company at the airport was noted by a license plate reading police surveillance camera in the area of Meadowview Road and Detroit Avenue.
Officers in the area spotted the vehicle a short time later and began a pursuit that was also followed by the Sacramento Police Department helicopter crew. The chase reached high rates of speed before the driver was arrested at Florin Road and Lindale Drive
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Gregory L. Taylor, 51, on suspicion of evading a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of probation.
The California Highway Patrol said that 14 rental vehicles were reported stolen from Avis at the airport from May 30 to June 9. Exactly how the thefts occurred is not available.
Six of the stolen cars, including the Jeep in Meadowview, have been recovered by various police agencies in Sacramento and the Bay Area. Suspects have been arrested in connection with four of the recovered vehicles.
