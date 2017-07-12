The Sierra Nevada Brewing company in Chico has had phenomenal success.
July 12, 2017 8:53 AM

Two injured, bottled beer spilled as big rig overturns on Highway 99

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A crash along Highway 99 south of Yuba City early Wednesday overturned a big rig, spilling Sierra Nevada beer.

A car traveling north on Highway 99 near Barry Road about 2 a.m. drifted off the right shoulder before the driver overcorrected to the left into the southbound lane in front of the oncoming tractor and trailer big rig hauling the bottled beer.

The truck clipped the rear of the car. That sent the car into a tree and made the big rig overturn off the side of road, spilling the full load of Sierra Nevada beer, according to the California Highway Patrol. The car’s driver, a Yuba City man, suffered major injuries while the truck driver, a Chico man, sustained minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Some of the bottles shattered, wasting the beer that is brewed north of the spill site in Chico. The remainder of the product was being off-loaded Wednesday morning.

 
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

