The updated list of Sacramento's most-wanted fugitives for the week of July 11-17, 2017, includes an unknown robber who used a gun in knocking over a burger joint, along with another who assaulted two guards during his caper, and a thief who rips off park Brian Blomster / Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers The Sacramento Bee
July 12, 2017 10:00 AM

Taking from others is on to-do lists for these fugitives, felony warrants charge

By Brian Blomster

The people added to the list of the Sacramento area’s most-wanted fugitives are characterized in general by men who see something they want and try to take it. Hence, the felony warrants.

The updated list, provided by Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers, includes two men wanted for robbery, including the use of a firearm, another man with a history of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property who is currently wanted fr stealing from four cars at Arden Fair Mall, and a final felon who has violated his parole.

The person who robbed Willie J’s Burgers and More on June 25 is unknown, but security cameras provide significant identifying details. He pulled a gun on the clerk while demanding money.

A big guy named Trevor Gentle is wanted for robbery, but he also went after a couple of security guards during his Oct. 20, 2015, caper.

Joel Urias is the young man with a long rap sheet who was working an Arden Fair Mall parking lot, and Andres Ortega, covered in tattoos, is the parole violator.

Anyone with information about any of these fugitives may call 800-222-7463 or 916-443-4357, or they can report online at crimealert.org.

Brian Blomster: 916-326-5512

