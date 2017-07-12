A video was released Wednesday in an effort to gather new information on the 2013 cold-blooded killing of a South Lake Tahoe gas station clerk. El Dorado District Attorney's Office
July 12, 2017 12:55 PM

Video of Indian immigrant’s killing in South Lake Tahoe released to find new leads

By Bill Lindelof

A video was released Wednesday in an effort to gather new information on the 2013 cold-blooded killing of a South Lake Tahoe gas station clerk.

Manpreet Singh was killed on Aug. 6, 2013, when he was working the night shift at the US gas station in South Lake Tahoe. A lone gunmen walked into the station and shot him while the clerk was behind the counter.

The masked gunmen then calmly left the station. El Dorado County investigators have followed up leads but have not been able to arrest anyone in the shooting.

On Wednesday, the office of El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson released surveillance video from the scene – and a re-enactment of the events of that night.

Singh was born in India in 1985. He moved to the United States in 2011, settling first in Bakersfield.

Eventually, he made his way to South Lake Tahoe and the job at the gas station. Anyone with information can call the Cold Case Task Force at 530 621-4590.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

