A room for sleeping, one for eating. This homeless camp was inside a highway bridge

It’s not unusual to find homeless camps under highway bridges, but some enterprising folks in the Lincoln area apparently set up housekeeping inside a bridge.
Lincoln police officers were cleaning up after transients in Auburn Ravine last week when they discovered that someone was living inside the Highway 65 bypass, according to a Police Department Facebook post. A grate on the underside of the bridge had been removed allowing access to the inside of the bridge itself. Someone also had built a footbridge to improve access to the area.
Photos posted by the Police Department show quarters that resemble the inside of an apartment. Police reported that there were separate “rooms.” In one was a mattress and bedding, another was used for cooking and other activities, and another was used for garbage.
Officers found rotten food, jugs containing what was presumed to be urine, syringes and about 30 yards of trash.
Officers contacted the California Department of Transportation, which posted a “notice to vacate illegal campsite,” giving the occupants 72 hours to vacate the quarters, as required by law, police said.
On Wednesday, Caltrans employees, with dump truck and tractor, along with employees of an environmental cleaning company, removed the trash. Caltrans will secure the access and police said officers will check the site frequently to prevent people from occupying the bridge.
