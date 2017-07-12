Fire charges through brush in Lassen

A fast-moving fire charged through brush and grass Wednesday, burning 20,000 acres and three structures in eastern Lassen County near the town of Doyle.
By late afternoon the Long Valley fire had crossed the state line into Nevada, said Jeff Fontana, a spokesman for the federal Bureau of Land Management in Susanville.
None of the burned structures appear to be residences, said Eric Ewing, Lassen County Office of Emergency Services director.
BLM officials temporarily closed the Fort Sage Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area to protect the public from the wildfire. It is burning in potential sage grouse habitat where at least one wild horse herd is located, Fontana said.
Flames broke out two miles north of Doyle on Tuesday afternoon in an area that experienced no lightning, he said. The cause is still under investigation.
Officials lifted an evacuation order for residents in homes scattered through the high sage desert area. They estimate that crews will contain the fire by Tuesday, July 18.
