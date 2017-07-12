Alex Ladwig
Alex Ladwig Courtesy Ladwig Family
Deputy shot in face at light-rail station released from hospital

By Cathy Locke

July 12, 2017 6:36 PM

A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy shot two weeks ago at a light-rail station has been released from the hospital.

Deputy Alex Ladwig is now recovering at home with his wife and their dog, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the department currently assigned to Sacramento Regional Transit, was shot in the face June 27 in what was described as an unprovoked attack at the Watt Avenue light-rail station at Interstate 80 in North Highlands. He advised dispatchers via police radio that he was in a fight with a man later identified as 27-year-old Nicory Marquis Spann.

Spann has an extensive criminal record, including involvement in a double homicide in the Bay Area a decade ago.

A review of video from a camera at the light-rail station showed Ladwig’s initial contact with Spann was peaceful until Spann jumped up from a seated position and attacked Ladwig. At some point, Spann allegedly was able to get Ladwig’s service weapon and used it to fire two shots, one of which hit the deputy in the face.

Spann ran to a nearby motel on Watt Avenue, where he eventually was taken into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Ladwig, who underwent reconstructive surgery, faces months of recovery as well as additional surgeries, sheriff’s officials said, but he is determined to make a full recovery.

“While the strength of the Ladwig family is immeasurable, they also know that Alex has drawn strength, courage and determination to fight, from his friends, his law enforcement family and the entire community that has rallied behind him with endless thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s news release said.

The department said the family is requesting privacy as Ladwig continues his recovery.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

