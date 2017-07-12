Passenger dies after being ejected from vehicle in rollover crash on Capital City Freeway

A man was fatally injured when the vehicle in which he was riding overturned, ejecting him on a Capital City Freeway offramp Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred about 4 p.m. as a Chevy Silverado southbound on Capital Cilty Freeway exited onto the El Camino Avenue offiramp. For some reason, the Silverado overturned as it left the freeway, ejecting one of the five occupants, said Officer Richard Quintana, California Highway Patrol spokesman.
The Silverado also stuck a vehicle, a Volkswagen GTI, that was stopped at a freeway metering light, Quintana said.
After rolling over, the Silverado landed on its wheels and was driven away on El Camino Avenue. The driver stopped the vehicle on a side street and ran off as the other occupants ran back to the crash scene, Quintana said.
The Sacramento Police Department located the Silverado, and the driver was later taken into custody.
The man who was ejected was transported to UC Davis Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
CHP officers arrested the driver and he was taken to an area also for treatment of minor injuries. The other three occupants also were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Quintana said..
No one in the Volkswagen was injured.
The names of the Silverado driver and the man who died have not been released.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
