Sacramento man charged in crash that killed former Truckee football coach

A Sacramento man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with an April 1 head-on collision that killed longtime Truckee High School football coach Robert "Bob" Shaffer.
David John Slaughter was arrested by the California Highway Patrol in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to a Facbook post by the CHP’s Quincy Office. He is being held at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City in lieu of $125,000 bail.
Shaffer, 64, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 89 near Sierraville. His wife, Lisa, suffered moderate injuies and his son, Patrick, sustained minor injuries, according to CHP reports at the time.
Slaughter was traveling south on Highway 89 near the Cold Creek campground about 9:30 p.m. when he allowed his pickup truck to cross into the northbound lane, where it collided with Shaffer’s car.
Shaffer was the varsity coach at Truckee High School for 18 years before retiring in 2012.
