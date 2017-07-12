Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 12, 2017 9:48 PM

Sacramento man charged in crash that killed former Truckee football coach

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A Sacramento man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with an April 1 head-on collision that killed longtime Truckee High School football coach Robert "Bob" Shaffer.

David John Slaughter was arrested by the California Highway Patrol in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to a Facbook post by the CHP’s Quincy Office. He is being held at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City in lieu of $125,000 bail.

Shaffer, 64, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 89 near Sierraville. His wife, Lisa, suffered moderate injuies and his son, Patrick, sustained minor injuries, according to CHP reports at the time.

Slaughter was traveling south on Highway 89 near the Cold Creek campground about 9:30 p.m. when he allowed his pickup truck to cross into the northbound lane, where it collided with Shaffer’s car.

Shaffer was the varsity coach at Truckee High School for 18 years before retiring in 2012.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release
Who shot Manpreet Singh? 3:24

Who shot Manpreet Singh?
Nothing to sneeze at? Four women steal plenty of allergy medicine from CVS drugstore 0:53

Nothing to sneeze at? Four women steal plenty of allergy medicine from CVS drugstore

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question