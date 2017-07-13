Crime Q&A: Any arrests for fatal shootings at North Sacramento bar in 1980s?

Q: A young woman I knew in the late ’70s was killed during a shooting at a bar on Silica Avenue in North Sacramento. I believe she was originally from South Dakota, first name Rhonda. Were there other victims and was the crime ever solved?
Doug Rowell, Sacramento
A: Rhonda Faye Lyons was one of three people shot to death in October 1982 at the Mother Lode Bar on Silica Avenue in North Sacramento.
Killed along with Lyons, a 26-year-old Carmichael hairdresser, were Randall Scott Sherwood, 28, a Carmichael bar owner, and Pamela Ann McCoy, 27, a convenience store clerk. Nine other people were wounded.
According to stories in The Sacramento Bee, Douglas Arthur Mozingo, an unemployed carpenter, and a friend had fought with a customer at the bar about 8 p.m. Oct. 2 and were asked to leave. They left quietly, but Mozingo returned with a gun. He burst through doorway with a .30-caliber rifle, spraying bullets through the room, then fled.
Three hours after the shootings, Mozingo was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center as the victim of an attempted suicide.
Mozingo was charged with three counts of murder and nine counts of attempted murder. He was awaiting trial and a California Supreme Court decision on his request for a change of venue in October 1985 when he a was found dead in his Placer County jail cell after apparently hanging himself.
The day before his death, Mozingo and three other inmates were captured after a dramatic escape from Placer County’s new $5 million jail. During their brief period of freedom, they stole weapons and cars to use in their escape. Mozingo had been placed in a single cell in a security unit after his capture.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments